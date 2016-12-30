Suspect sought in Tice carjacking, shooting

TICE, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed carjacking and shooting, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred near the Morse Shores Shopping Center just before 7 p.m. Residents were asked to stay indoors as deputies and K-9s combed the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital, deputies said.

Deputies recovered the stolen Silver Ford Edge on Madonna Drive.

No further information was immediately available.