Stars Complex hosts first teen night since Club Blu shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Stars Complex hosted the first large-scale teen party Friday night since the Club Blu shooting nearly five months ago.

Global Security CEO Daniel Costoulas took every precaution to ensure the safety of the attendees.

“You never really can keep everybody out of harms way all of the time,” he said. “The idea is to bring the community together as a whole. The community, law enforcement, security — as a team — to try to prevent people from thinking that I can do something here.”

Security guards could be seen at the front door and inside — some of the spots investigators said weren’t protected the night of the Club Blu shooting.

Parents like Richard Wright believe the added security is a step in the right direction.

“It’s real important for the kids,” he said. “As long as the kids are happy, the community happy — but you gotta get the grown ups involved first.”

The creators of the popular dance tune, “Juju on that Beat,” also made an appearance at the event.