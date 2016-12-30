Authorities search for missing Lee County mother, baby

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage mother and her daughter.

Alexis Brice, 17, left the Our Mother’s Home facility on Carrier Road with her 1-year-old daughter, Miracle, on July 19.

However, she never returned and the pair haven’t been seen nor heard from since, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

“There is concern for the safety and welfare of both Alexis and her daughter,” said Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte. “It’s been more than five months now, and nobody has heard a word from them. We’re hoping that someone has seen them, or heard from Alexis, so that they can both be returned to a safe place and be restored to a nurturing environment.”

Deputies have been actively searching for the pair since July, LCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips app.