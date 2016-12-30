83-year-old man slugs salesman with golf club

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – An 83-year-old Florida man is accused of attacking an event salesman at a car dealership after getting angry over the prize he was awarded during a promotion.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports Linsey D. Owens is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the Wednesday evening incident.

A police report says Owens was presented with a $5 Wal-Mart gift card at a Sarasota car dealership promotional event. He apparently argued with employees and left without the card. He returned and bumped his car into Robertson, then grabbed a golf club and hit Robertson on the face and arms.

Authorities say Owens wanted a larger prize advertised on the promotional fliers, not the gift card.

A lawyer for Owens wasn’t listed on jail records.