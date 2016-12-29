Tasty appetizer for NYE parties

Fort Myers, Fla. — Ann Shepard stopped by the WINK kitchen to show us how to make a tasty appetizer for your New Year’s Eve party.

Sausage Lasagna Bites

16oz sausage (hot or mild)

4 oz cream cheese

½ to 1 cup chopped up mushrooms or mushroom stems

¼ c chopped pepper (jalapeno, sweet or green)

½ c bread or panko crumbs

Wonton wrappers or egg roll wrapper cut in quarters.

Mozzarella cheese (fresh or packaged)

Marinara or spaghetti sauce (homemade or store bought)

Italian seasoning, or oregano and fresh basil.

Cook Sausage. When almost cooked through add the pepper and mushrooms. Finish cooking sausage till brown. Add breadcrumbs. Mix together. Add cream cheese and stir to melt into sausage. Can be used to stuff mushroom caps, stuff peppers, or wontons.

For lasagna bites, spray muffin till lightly with cooking spray. Put 1 wrapper in each section. Add sausage mixture. Top with teaspoon for marinara and mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning or use oregano and garnish with fresh basil.