Section of Midway Blvd. to reopen in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Midway Boulevard between Achilles Street and Kings Highway will reopen Friday after being closed for over a year.

Crews were working on widening this stretch of road from two to four lanes as part of the $28 million Midway Project. The reopening is a month behind schedule due to persistent rain delays this summer.

“Midway has always been a choke point, only two lanes with 13,000 cars a day, especially at rush hour,” county spokesman Brian Gleason said. “It was a heavily traveled road.”

The rest of Midway Boulevard will remain closed. The entire project isn’t scheduled to be completed until 2018.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

KristiGrossWINK

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews