Questions persist seven months after Lee County girl’s disappearance

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Frustration is mounting as answers remain elusive in the case of missing 9-year-old Diana Alvarez.

Thursday marked seven months since the girl was last seen in her home on Unique Circle in San Carlos Park. Authorities recently interviewed her biological father in Mexico, where he lives, but the interview only lasted 20 minutes and didn’t turn up any clues.

Former family friend Jorge Guerrero, who was named in the Amber Alert sent out four days after Alvarez’s disappearance, remains in jail on child pornography charges. But he’s never been formally charged with anything connected to Alvarez.

All the while, her family has clung to hope — for the return of Diana and for a thorough investigation until that happens.

“We just hope and pray that they follow through just like they would with any other U.S. citizen,” family attorney Tom Busatta said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued nine updates on the case, the last of which came in July, and suspended its physical search after 16 days.

That’s at least in part because of a lack of information. The sheriff’s office has only received 30 tips so far.

“It’s frustrating for the family,” Busatta said. “It’s frustrating for anyone who knows the family.”

Authorities are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of the girl.