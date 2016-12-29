Oil-covered birds treated at Sanibel CROW clinic

SANIBEL, Fla. — Two birds are being treated at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation for Wildlife after being rescued from inside a shrimp boat.

The birds, members of the laughing gull species, arrived covered in diesel fuel and motor oil, the clinic said. They were bathed at the clinic and will be monitored for potential side effects.

They were also treated for emaciation and hypothermia, conditions that came about because they lost their natural waterproof protection, according to the clinic.