Lehigh Acres woman runs over daughter after fight

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) – A 64-year-old Florida woman faces aggravated assault charges after deputies say she hit her daughter and son-in-law with her car.

Lisa Newsom yelled, “I’m going to run him over,” referring to her 41-year-old son-in-law Walther Gilbert, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday She then aimed the car at the couple and hit them, pinning her daughter, 33-year-old Prussia Gilbert.

Prussia Gilbert was taken to Lee Memorial hospital in critical condition.

Walther Gilbert, who was also hurt, told investigators that his wife told him she was going to a party with her mother and he was pleading with her not to go. That’s when Newsom drove toward them.

She was released Wednesday on a $110,000 bond. Records don’t say whether she’s hired a lawyer.