Immokalee woman hospitalized after being hit by car

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A 51-year-old woman was hospitalized Thursday night after a vehicle struck her while she was walking across Immokalee Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash took place at about 6:22 p.m. Roger Angervil, 63, was turning left onto Immokalee Road from West Delaware Avenue when he hit Gladyce Herard, according to the FHP.

Angervil, who didn’t see Herard, pulled over on the left lane of Immokalee Road.

Franck LeGrand, owner of the LeGrand Caribbean Supermarket nearby, said accidents in this area are common.

“There are no lights to indicate people are crossing,” he said. “It’s just pedestrians trying to cross before the next car gets to them, so it’s tragic, but this is what happens,” he said.

Herard was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries while Angervil was cited for not yielding to a pedestrian.