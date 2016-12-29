Former Lee Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing grand theft charge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Lee County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after complaints about discrepancies in his work hours.

Cmdr. Randy Crone, who retired in July, is facing a second-degree grand theft charge and is accused of defrauding the sheriff’s office of more than $60,000. He turned himself in Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an internal investigation.

Crone worked for the sheriff’s office from September 1991 until his July 5 retirement. His last position was Commander of the Patrol Bureau.

Sheriff Scott issued the following statement:

“I am disappointed in the actions of this former member of our agency and his actions should not reflect on the hard work and dedication that the members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office provide to the citizens of Lee County each and every day.”

Crone is also facing a charge of official misconduct and scheme to defraud.