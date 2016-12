Traffic violators make SWFL intersections risky

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Video of crash caused by a driver who ran a red light elicited a large response from residents of Southwest Florida who say traffic violations are out of control at multiple locations.

In Fort Myers, 104 citations were issued in 2016 for red-light related offenses; 144 tickets were issued in Cape Coral and 179 drivers in Naples got caught for running red lights, according to numbers provided by the agencies.