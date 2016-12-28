Man arrested for launching brake pads into vehicles in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing car parts at two vehicles, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bryan Gomez is facing two felony charges of shooting a missile into a dwelling after he was accused of throwing brake pads into the windshields of a car and a bus.

Joseph Pierre said he was driving by a white Nissan on Golden Gate Parkway when it almost came to a complete stop. He then beeped his horn to get the car to keep moving.

“They call me names, I swing to another lane, they swing to one lane, to the other lane, they throw something in my car,” he said.

Reports show that Gomez had thrown a loose brake pad through Pierre’s windshield.

When the Nissan then fled, Pierre followed. He retrieved the Nissan’s license plate number and safely pulled over to contact authorities.

However, Liz Torres, a friend of Gomez, said it was a misunderstanding.

“He didn’t do that,” she said. “He just threw it out the window and it hit the car, that’s all that happened.”

Pierre doesn’t believe her, as not only did Gomez damage his windshield, but the windshield of a Collier County transit bus as well.

According to reports, as deputies were speaking to Pierre, they received another call about the incident with the transit bus at the intersection of Golden Gate Parkway and Sunshine Boulevard.

Despite all the drama, Pierre said he still has forgiveness in his heart.

“I still have a heart for them, you know,” he said. “I was going to church to pray for those children.”

Gomez is currently in custody with no bond set.