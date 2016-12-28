Lehigh Acres man hospitalized after street brawl

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night after being attacked at the intersection of Jaguar and Bell boulevards, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a physical disturbance at 1013 Angus Avenue. Genalo Deleon, 39, told deputies his 33-year-old brother, Daniel, called him to say their cousin was attempting to beat up Daniel at the intersection.

Genalo Deleon told deputies when he arrived at the intersection, he saw several people in the middle of the street.

Fearing for his brother’s safety, he attempted to break up the fight, police reports show.

But shortly after, Genalo Deleon was hit in the back of the head by a large object.

When he fell to the ground, he said several people began to punch and kick him.

The attackers then threw an unknown object through the back passenger window of Daniel Deleon’s gray Mitsubishi SUV, according to police reports.

Genalo Deleon, his 24-year-old wife, Kaylynn Cash, and Daniel Deleon fled in a white Jeep after the fight and returned to their Angus Avenue home to call 911.

Lee County EMS eventually arrived. Genalo Deleon was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. He suffered a broken nose, bruises to his chest and ribs, a black eye and a baseball-size knot to the back of his head.

Photos of both Genalo Deleon’s injuries and the scene were taken and placed into evidence.

No arrests were made.