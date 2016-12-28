LCSO pays $300,000 in Cape Coral wrongful death settlement

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The family of a 15-year-old Cape Coral boy was awarded $300,000 in their settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit against the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, documents show.

Austin Dukette was killed in August 2014 when a Lee County Sheriff’s Office patrol car driven by deputy Douglas Hood struck him while he was riding his bike. The sides reached a settlement in October but a confidentiality agreement kept the amount of the payout from being disclosed until now.

The payout will come through the sheriff’s office’s liability insurance.

Hood originally denied the claims, but the family decided to take legal action. The family was seeking at least $15,000 in damages.

This settlement absolves the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Hood from further responsibility.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

