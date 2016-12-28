Bonita Springs country club worker saves man’s life

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Worthingtion Country Club worker with no medical training saved a man who was having a heart attack two weeks ago.

It was a typical day for Andy Cox until a frantic man found him, saying club member Bill Malcolm collapsed in the locker room.

When Cox saw Malcolm, he instinctively started doing chest compressions.

“I just kind of just got down there and just did it, and didn’t even realize I was doing it until after it was over,” he said.

When the compressions proved unsuccessful, Cox began using a defibrillator.

“We ended up zapping him twice before the paramedics got here, then they ended up zapping him two more times,” he said.

Cox’s efforts helped revive him, and while Malcolm is still in intensive care at a hospital, he’s expected to be OK.

“You can’t say thanks enough [or] give him a card just to show your thanks,” said Bill Malcolm Jr. Malcolm’s son. “You want to give him the world, because that’s how much it means.”

A reunion between Cox and the man whose life he saved is in the works.