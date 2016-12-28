Boil water notice issued for portion of Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 12-inch water main break prompted a boil water notice for some residents Wednesday, according to a Charlotte County Utilities official.

The boil water notice applies to the following addresses along Kings Highway: 1500, 1520, 1540, and 1999.

All residents in the affected areas should either use bottled water, or boil water for drinking and cooking for 1 minute at a rolling boil before use, according to a Charlotte County Utilities press release.

Charlotte County Utilities will notify customers when the advisory has lifted.

No further information was immediately available.