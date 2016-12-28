Boil water notice issued for portion of Charlotte County
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 12-inch water main break prompted a boil water notice for some residents Wednesday, according to a Charlotte County Utilities official.
The boil water notice applies to the following addresses along Kings Highway: 1500, 1520, 1540, and 1999.
All residents in the affected areas should either use bottled water, or boil water for drinking and cooking for 1 minute at a rolling boil before use, according to a Charlotte County Utilities press release.
Charlotte County Utilities will notify customers when the advisory has lifted.
No further information was immediately available.
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina
winknews
Sounds like no one’s in charge of protecting the water our families drink.