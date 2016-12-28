Arrest made in connection to Christmas car break-ins at Estero hotels

ESTERO, Fla. – The mystery of who broke into more than 80 cars on top of stealing one from Estero hotels has been solved, Lee County deputies said.

There were 75 burglaries in 83 break-ins at the Embassy Suites and the Hampton Inn & Suites just off Interstate-75 at Corkscrew road, reports show. At least five people at the Courtyard at Estero also reported break-ins, deputies said.

Tyrelle J. Doby, 19, of Orlando, stole a silver Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested and booked at the DeSoto County Jail, LCSO said.

But Doby isn’t the only suspect. There are other suspects who were involved, deputies said.

Charges against Doby are pending, deputies said.

LCSO is working with DeSoto County deputies. They are still investigating.

Writer: Chloe Herring

winknews