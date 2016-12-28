1 in critical condition following DeSoto crash

ARCADIA, Fla. — One person suffered critical injuries in a crash Monday evening at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Martin Luther King Jr. St., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 7:50 p.m. and it involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to an FHP release.

A 2003 Mercury Marquis was driving on U.S. 17 in the northbound lane just north of Martin Luther King St, according to the FHP. The pedestrian stood on the shoulder and tried to cross U.S. 17, but collided with the Marquis.

No one in the car suffered any injuries, but the pedestrian was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Charges are pending an investigation.

No further information was immediately available.