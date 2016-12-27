Woman killed in fatal Arcadia crash

ARCADIA, Fla. — A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 661 and Gardner Avenue Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at around 2:40 p.m. The woman, who has not been identified, was driving north on County Road 661 approaching Garner Avenue. When she tried to turn left on Garner, she turned directly into the path of 45-year-old Matthew Dahlquist’s Ford F450, according to FHP.

The woman’s car spun off the road and landed in a ditch off the west shoulder of County Road 661 while Dahlquist flew in the opposite direction, landing in a ditch on the other side of the road, FHP said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dahlquist didn’t sustain any injuries.