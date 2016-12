SWFL on Eagle watch, awaiting arrival of Harriet’s eaglets

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida celebrity Harriet the Eagle is patiently waiting to welcome two new eaglets into her brood.

The Bald Eagle laid two eggs in November with her mate M15, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, and they could hatch this week. This will be the second set of eaglets for the duo.