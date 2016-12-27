FMB council discuss paying for local water testing

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Clean water activists voiced their concerns about water testing at a town council meeting Tuesday.

Activists are demanding the council pay for local water testing as they don’t believe the testing done by the Florida Health Department is sufficient.

The town council agreed to let the Fort Myers Beach Marine ResourceTask Force take the lead in conducting research about local water testing.

The next Marine Resource Task Force meeting is on Jan. 8. However, activists plan to protest for clean water on the Matanzas Pass Bridge beginning on Jan 1.