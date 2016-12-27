Buffalo Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan, assistant head coach Rob Ryan

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (CBS) — The Bills have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs.

Rob Ryan, the team’s assistant head coach and Ryan’s twin brother, was also fired, CBS Sports reported.

Bills officials announced Ryan’s firing on Twitter on Tuesday, after a Week 16 loss to the Dolphins dropped the Bills to 7-8 and officially eliminated the team from playoff contention. The loss extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons.

Rex Ryan has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/8Vf0fxqwcl — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016

Ryan was 15-16 in two seasons with Buffalo.

Rex Ryan came to Buffalo saying this would be his last job after six seasons with the Jets. Rob was hired in January to improve a defense that finished 19th in the NFL last year.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach.

Anthony Lynn takes over as interim head coach, a move strongly supported by the front office. He’ll have a chance to keep the job — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 27, 2016

In a statement on Twitter, Bills owner Terry Pegula said: “I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways was now. These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward.”

The Bills owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, hired Ryan as a defensive specialist with the belief that he could bring the team back to relevance.