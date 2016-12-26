Second ‘Grinch’ sought in connection to Cape Coral robberies

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are searching for a second suspect responsible for a string of armed burglaries that took place Friday.

Police responded to an armed robbery in progress at around 6:30 a.m. They arrested 20-year-old Sean Frazer after a homeowner caught him stealing presents.

“They broke our screens, they destroyed our lanai. They really wanted to get into this house bad,” said George Vochatzer, the victim’s roommate.

Frazer was also accused of wrecking a car into a canal while trying to escape, Cape Coral police said.

However, further investigation showed Frazer wasn’t alone.

The second suspect, who was also armed, was spotted only on surveillance video. He was never seen by any of the victims, witnesses or police.

If anyone has any information, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

