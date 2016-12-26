RSW fliers frustrated with ongoing flight delays

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fliers are becoming increasingly more frustrated at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Flights continued to come in late Monday night and many others are still behind.

People were told so many flights were booked, the Florida Aviation Association had trouble keeping them on schedule.

The FAA initially said they were working to correct a problem with the air traffic control management system, which allows their command system to manage traffic flow more efficiently across the country.

However, the FAA now clarified their statement, claiming the issue is not related to the delays and that the weather was to blame.

Jay Lev began to worry when he found out his granddaughter’s flight was so late.

“We got a call from her saying they were delayed an hour, then we called up and it was going to be another two hours,” he said. “Now it is two hours and 45 minutes.”

Other passengers shared similar stories, saying they were kept in the dark about delays and told different reasons throughout the day.

“They said weather. I used to live in Chicago, they didn’t have any weather,” said frustrated flier Mike Brusy.

Those who are scheduled to fly tomorrow are advised to check their flights as they may be delayed.