Estero hotels targeted in more than 80 Christmas break-ins

ESTERO, Fla. – More than 80 break-ins and one car theft were reported from hotels on Christmas to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to incident reports.

The 83 break-ins resulted in 75 burglaries at the Embassy Suites, the Hampton Inn & Suites amd the Courtyard at Estero just off Interstate-75 at Corkscrew road, reports show.

No arrests have been made, but calls about the burglaries began at 5:38 a.m. and continued through 4:14 p.m., deputies said. A car was stolen just before 8 p.m., LCSO said. Detectives may have leads for the crimes, FMPD said.

At least eight officers responded to the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1422. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the app.