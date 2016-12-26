Cape Coral man returns wallet found on busy road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man’s Christmas was saved after a Good Samaritan found a wallet lying in the middle of Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Cyndie Elser said she and her husband went to a holiday party on Christmas Eve and mistakenly left his wallet on the top of the truck. They didn’t realize it was gone until they were home.

Robert Oxidine, a maintenance worker for the city, found the wallet and turned it into his supervisor. He then stopped by the Elsers’ home to drop off a note, saying he found the wallet.

“I didn’t want this to get missed,” Elser said. “I wanted people to see and hear that there was good Samaritans out there.”

The supervisor returned the wallet a few hours later.

“Thank you’s are not enough,” Elser said. “There’s not enough thank you’s you can give when it comes to your wallet.”

Elser met with Oxidine on Monday to give him a proper thank you.

“That right there is a Merry Christmas,” she said.