Author speaks about reuniting family post-adoption

The decision to place a child up for adoption is one that shapes multiple futures—the birth mother’s, the adoptive mother’s and the baby’s. After a closed adoption, is it possible for their futures to merge and their lives to become intertwined? Is it possible to share motherhood? Author Lorri Benson joined us in studio to tell us more about her own journey to answer these questions in her book “To Have and Not to Hold”.

Lorri is looking for people with interesting adoption stories for her book series. If you want to share your story, send her an email: [email protected]