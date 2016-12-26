Arrest made in fatal Christmas drive-by shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – One person is dead and another arrested in connection to a fatal Christmas shooting, the Fort Myers Police Department said Monday.

Raul Muniz-Cobbruvias, 23, of 5013 Leonard Blvd., was also arrested on Christmas Day, Jay Rodriguez of FMPD said. He is accused of killing 21-year-old Juan Gabriel Maldonado-Sepulveda in a drive-by shooting on the 4800 block of Nottingham Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Muniz-Cobbruvias was arrested in Lehigh Acres before 11 a.m. by the United States Marshals, police said. He is facing charges for second-degree murder.