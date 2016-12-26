Air traffic control system, weather causes flight delays at RSW

FORT MYERS. Fla. — A combination of the nation’s air traffic control system and winter storms are to blame for flight delays at Southwest Florida International Airport.

The Florida Aviation Administration said in a statement that they’re working to correct a problem with the air traffic control management system that allows their command center to manage traffic flow more efficiently across the country.

The FAA said there is something wrong with RSW’s air traffic control tower.

However, there are no problems with the airport’s radar, navigation or the communication system used to handle specific flights.

For those with flights scheduled for Monday night, make sure to double check flight times as they may have changed.