Actor, comedian Ricky Harris dead at 54

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Actor and comedian Ricky Harris, who was best known for his skits on Snoop Dogg albums, has died at the age of 54, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Harris also had acting roles on television shows including “The District,” “The Tracy Morgan Show,” “The Game,” “Everybody Hates Chris” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

The cause of his death is unclear.

Dogg and others took to social media Monday sharing their sympathies:

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note 🙏🏾 A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:19pm PST

Rest in Power Brother Ricky. pic.twitter.com/JnXGmX4Z0e — Eddie Griffin (@EddieGriffinCom) December 27, 2016

My comedy brother #RickyHarris has passed on..I learned a lot about stand Up from Ricky. I will miss him dearly. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/J2CoK73DaP — Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 27, 2016