Actor, comedian Ricky Harris dead at 54

Published: December 26, 2016 10:51 PM EST
Updated: December 26, 2016 10:56 PM EST

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Actor and comedian Ricky Harris, who was best known for his skits on Snoop Dogg albums, has died at the age of 54, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Harris also had acting roles on television shows including “The District,” “The Tracy Morgan Show,” “The Game,” “Everybody Hates Chris” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

The cause of his death is unclear.

Dogg and others took to social media Monday sharing their sympathies:

