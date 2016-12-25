Sand will be added to beaches eroded by Hurricane Matthew

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) – Sand will be added to beaches along Florida’s Space Coast to restore areas eroded by Hurricane Matthew in October.

Florida Today reports that six truckloads of debris were removed from 14 miles of Brevard County beaches after the storm.

Mike McGarry of Brevard County’s Natural Resources Management Department said sand and sea oats will be restored to the beaches from January through April. The project needs to be completed before sea turtle nesting season begins.

State and federal funding will comprise most of the project’s estimated $4.1 million cost.

Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Eric Garvey said beach renourishment helps protect buildings, infrastructure and habitat.

McGarry said the beaches “absorbed the energy of the storm-driven ocean” and protected inland structures, but some projects now require maintenance.