Lee County ambulance struck by gunfire while on call

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A neighborhood was on high alert Sunday night after an ambulance was hit by stray bullets while making a medical call near Market Street, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire around 8 p.m. One man said he heard seven to eight shots, a pause, then another three to four shots.

Police shut down Market Street for three hours while police investigated the scene and said the two incidents were unrelated.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

