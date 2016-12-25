4 hospitalized after Christmas crash in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Third Street Southwest and Sunshine Boulevard Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The accident occurred just after 2:00 p.m. A car was turning left when an SUV plowed through the intersection and hit the car head-on, FHP said.

Three people were transported to Lehigh Regional Medical Center and one to Lee Memorial.

No further information was immediately available.