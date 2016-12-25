4 hospitalized after Christmas crash in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Third Street Southwest and Sunshine Boulevard Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The accident occurred just after 2:00 p.m. A car was turning left when an SUV plowed through the intersection and hit the car head-on, FHP said.
Three people were transported to Lehigh Regional Medical Center and one to Lee Memorial.
No further information was immediately available.
|Reporter:
|WINK News
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
I was there and they had cut traffic off and it was a horrible scene.
