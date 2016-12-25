3 dead after SUV collides with golf cart on dark road

SHADY HILLS, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say three people are dead after an SUV collided with their golf cart on a dark road in the Tampa Bay area.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the Jeep Cherokee struck the rear of the golf cart early Saturday on the Shady Hills road.

Authorities said the golf cart overturned, and all four occupants were ejected.

According to highway patrol, the golf cart’s three passengers died at the scene. Troopers identified the victims as 48-year-old Robert Frederikson, 36-year-old Jennifer Boudreau and 28-year-old Leah Marie Kurasz. All three were from Spring Hill.

Authorities said the golf cart’s driver, 23-year-old Scott Blair Wilson of New Port Richey, was critically injured. The Jeep’s driver was not injured.

The report said the crash was not alcohol-related, but charges were pending.