Wounded Warrior Anglers give gifts to grieving family

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A family in mourning saw a glimmer of hope Saturday after tragedy struck earlier this year.

Chris Arney suffered from PTSD and committed suicide in September. He was a husband, father and courageous veteran who served two tours in Iraq.

The Wounded Warrior Anglers, a Cape Coral-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families, decided to sponsor the family.

The organization worked with community members to give the family Christmas gifts.

“Even in dark moments, there’s still a lot of light and that’s what people bring,” said Alexandra Arney, Chris Arney’s widow. “It means a lot to me, I can’t express my gratitude for Keith and everyone else who pitched in to help.

This event was part of the Wounded Warrior Anglers Giving Tree. It’s the organization’s second year sponsoring a family.