Victim in fatal Charlotte County wreck ID’d

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A 19-year-old driver was killed just ahead of Christmas in a wreck Friday on Bermont Road and Sunset Boulevard.

Casey Dankowitz of Punta Gorda lost control of her car, which veered into the north shoulder before flipping. Her car landed in a ditch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dankowitz was pronounced dead at the scene, records show.

One of her passengers, Nicolas Kreger, 21, of Port Charlotte, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said. Another passenger, Jordan Jarvis, 20, of Punta Gorda, also went to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

Troopers are investigating whether Dankowitz had been drinking. It is unknown whether Jarvis was wearing a seatbelt.

No further information was immediately available.