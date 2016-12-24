Report says Florida’s voting ban disenfranchise 1.6 million

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A new report says no state disenfranchises more of its citizens than Florida, due to its voting ban for people with past felony convictions.

The report released last week by the Brennan Center for Justice says 1.6 million people have lost their right to vote in Florida.

The report also says one-fifth of African American adults in Florida have lost their right to vote.

Floridians with felonies on their record can only get their voting rights restored, after waiting five to seven years, by submitting an application to the governor’s office.

The governor and Cabinet then decide whether to approve the application on a case by case basis.