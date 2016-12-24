Report says Florida’s voting ban disenfranchise 1.6 million

Published: December 24, 2016 10:50 AM EST
MGN

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A new report says no state disenfranchises more of its citizens than Florida, due to its voting ban for people with past felony convictions.

The report released last week by the Brennan Center for Justice says 1.6 million people have lost their right to vote in Florida.

The report also says one-fifth of African American adults in Florida have lost their right to vote.

Floridians with felonies on their record can only get their voting rights restored, after waiting five to seven years, by submitting an application to the governor’s office.

The governor and Cabinet then decide whether to approve the application on a case by case basis.

  2. A new report says 1.6 million in Florida cost themselves their own right to vote by committing felonies. The state isn’t the bad guy and criminals aren’t victims.

  4. Felony convictions for marijuana, yeah that’s horrifying stuff. So is the unforgivable crime of having a similar name to a convicted felon. Good thing we’re restricting the rights of those sub-humans.

