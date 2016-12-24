Christmas Eve standoff in Fort Myers ends peacefully

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The 2700 block of Guava Street was shut down Saturday just before noon due to a standoff situation, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

An armed suspect ran into a random house, sending a few of its residents rushing out, FMPD Cpt. Jim Mulligan said. One woman was still inside with the suspect, Mulligan said.

Police were originally responding to a report of shots fired on Blunt Street and the standoff could be related to a possible robbery on the 3300 block of Stella Street, Mulligan said.

The woman inside was on the phone with authorities, Mulligan said. She deserves credit for giving them information, he said.

Several police cars lined the street and a negotiator used a loudspeaker to ask a person inside a home to put his gun down and to come out with his hands on his head. A helicopter circled above.

The situation ended peacefully and no one was injured.

“Luckily today was a good resolve to this. The suspect came out. Came out under his own accord and was taken into custody without incident and he’ll be charged accordingly,” Mulligan said.

The suspect has not been identified.

No further information was immediately available.

