Community Cooperative dedicated to feeding the hungry during holidays

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Every day in Lee County, at least one in six people is at risk of going hungry.

However, one organization is hoping to solve that problem, at least for the holidays.

Kathy Daniels said she’d have nowhere else to go for a hot meal this Christmas Eve without the organization.

“I’m homeless, she said. “It’s the first thing I think of as soon as my feet hit the floor in the morning.”

Carolyn Smith has been volunteering for the food bank for years and helped pack “Meals on Wheels” Christmas Eve morning.

“It’s heartwarming,” she said. “It’s every day of the year. “There’s a need always.”

The Community Cooperative’s goal is to alleviate hunger and homelessness, as well as helping people get back on their feet.

“They’ve helped me with finding work and look for housing,” Daniels said. “But, mainly the food the clothes.”

The Community Cooperative is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information on the organization, click here.