Collier woman returns $600 of lost money

NAPLES, Fla. — A kind-hearted stranger saved a family’s Christmas after returning several hundred dollars of lost money.

Elizabeth Humann went jogging on Airport Road Saturday morning when she discovered dozens of $20 bills.

“I just kept following this trail, and it was just another 20 after another 20, just on and on until I collected almost $600,” she said.

Humann described the scene as a trail of bread crumbs that lead directly to the owner.

“Fortunately, at the end of the trail of all the cash, I actually found a Florida ID for her,” she said.

Humann tracked down the woman through Facebook and found out she was a young mother of two.

“I can’t even imagine just having Christmas and knowing you didn’t have that money for your two kids,” she said.

Several hours later, Humann and her husband returned the money to the woman, who was incredibly thankful.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said she cashed her paycheck that day.

She believes she left her money and license on top of her car to put one of her children in the backseat.

However, she forgot about the money and drove away.

“This wasn’t a gift for her — that money was rightfully hers,” Humann said. “She earned it, but it was a gift for me because we had the opportunity to return it to her. So for me, that was my Christmas gift.”