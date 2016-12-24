After hosting fancy dinners, Florida agency official resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The executive director of the state’s affordable housing agency abruptly resigned days after it was revealed that the agency hosted fancy dinners, including one featuring filet mignon and lobster that cost nearly $53,000.

Stephen Auger, executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, turned in his resignation letter Thursday. His last day will be Jan. 5.

Gov. Rick Scott had asked for the resignation.

State auditors in November raised questions about dinners hosted by the agency and about bonuses paid to employees. Auditors were skeptical of the need for a lender appreciation dinner held in Orlando and the agency paying for expensive dinners for the corporation’s board members.

Auger in a letter to auditors defended the dinners and said they were allowed under state law.