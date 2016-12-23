Some drivers hesitant about Uber, drunk driving
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking holiday revelers to have a plan in place to avoid drunk driving.
Excuse me! This story clearly shows that the uber driver kept his passenger safe! So why the concern about uber or lift drivers when the threat was clearly NOT an uber or lift driver? If anything I’d be more apt to use this service!!
This story was ridiculous. These things could happen to anyone. WINK has really been on a downhill slide with its reporting and stories lately. Uber and Lyft must have supported Trump.