North Fort Myers man released from Iraqi police, detained
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 25-year-old North Fort Myers man who was held captive by Iraqi police has been released, but now is being held in Massachusetts, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.
Patrick Kasprik, who was a combat medic for a group fighting the Islamic State, has an outstanding warrant for a September 2015 arrest in Lee County. Kasprik is facing charges for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after he spat on a deputy who stopped to ask if he was feeling sick, 2015 deputy reports show.
Kasprik was held in an Iraqi prison for nearly three weeks.
No further information was immediately available.
It doesn’t matter WHERE you served, or WHAT the circumstances, YOU DON’T SPIT ON A COP. THERE IS A LAW AGAINST IT. Sen JOHN MCAINE spent 4 years as a P.O.W……..HE NEVER SPIT ON A COP.
I don’t think it really required arresting him in Iraq. His commander could have safely pulled him from the field and let it be dealt with. I’m sure the only visits with their kids by these soldiers are over a tele-conference, and that would be good enough for dealing with this. Spitting isn’t cool, but calling it battery is “trumping up” charges in my opinion. Police are heavy handed as it is, but now we have unrealistic courts as well. There are now soldiers in the field with either no medic in their unit, or a medic far from them.. for spitting? This also happened before he enlisted, so the enlistment should have weighed against the decision to leave him in a foreign prison for 3 weeks before sending him on a 12 hour flight.
Larry, he is not a member of the U.S. Military. He is a civilian who traveled overseas and sneecked into Syria to join some militia group, then while trying to get back to the states was arrested while Illegally crossing into Iraq. So don’t worry about extending him any sympathy.
I agree ,he is no different from the rest of us. If you do the crime then do the time
The police must make arrests even if for no reason at all. But the drunk Cape coral police officer who drove drunk and crashed into a house causing 60,000 in damages is still on the street today. No charges filed. She has an unpaid debt, where are her consequences??