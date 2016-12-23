North Fort Myers man released from Iraqi police, detained

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 25-year-old North Fort Myers man who was held captive by Iraqi police has been released, but now is being held in Massachusetts, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

Patrick Kasprik, who was a combat medic for a group fighting the Islamic State, has an outstanding warrant for a September 2015 arrest in Lee County. Kasprik is facing charges for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after he spat on a deputy who stopped to ask if he was feeling sick, 2015 deputy reports show.

Kasprik was held in an Iraqi prison for nearly three weeks.

No further information was immediately available.