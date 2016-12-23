New prosecutor will investigate complaint against Pam Bondi
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Gov. Rick Scott has assigned a complaint filed against Attorney General Pam Bondi to a prosecutor in southwest Florida.
The complaint stems from scrutiny this year over a $25,000 campaign contribution Bondi received from President-elect Donald Trump in 2013. Bondi asked for the donation around the same time her office was being asked about a New York investigation of alleged fraud at Trump University.
A Massachusetts attorney filed numerous complaints against Bondi, including one that asked State Attorney Mark Ober to investigate Trump’s donation.
Ober asked Scott in September to appoint a different prosecutor because Bondi used to work for him.
Scott assigned the case Friday to State Attorney Stephen Russell, who has one year to decide whether the complaint has any merit.
This is total waste of tax dollars. Rick Scott will white wash this before the ink is dry.
we cant have a government official convicted of any wrong doing can we
Bottom line is we as citizens have allowed this to occur over a period of slow erosion without stepping up and raising absolute Hell.
The Federal government is totally of the chain. The States and Locals are quickly adapting to their ways and patterns.
Time to not only #DraintheSwamp as Trumpy coined, but regardless of party, regardless of who is in currently, ALL NEED AN ENEMA!
Time to start over.
Not sure 3% exist anymore in this country because Our Forefathers Would Have Been Shooting Long Before Now. FACT.