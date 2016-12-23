More victims possible after Cape Coral man allegedly spreads HIV

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – There may still be victims maliciously infected with HIV by a Cape Coral man who didn’t tell them his status, the Cape Coral Police Department said Friday.

Rondan Keith, 45, is facing charges for having sex without informing his partner that he has HIV. He’s known about his status since 1999, when he began receiving treatment for the condition in an Illinois jail, police said.

Keith is currently incarcerated at the Lee County jail, facing charges for stalking and for having sex without informing his partner that he has HIV from a November 2015 arrest.

In February, a victim reached out to CCPD wanting to pursue charges against Keith after discovering Keith hid his HIV status even before engaging in unprotected sex. The victim received a letter from Keith saying he hoped for the victim’s “slow death,” according to a police report.

That means police believe Keith has at least two victims. CCPD said they are concerned Keith may have targeted other people.

The Cape Coral police have responded to at least nine calls complaining about Keith stalking or violating restraining orders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD Detective Lebid at 239-242-3717.