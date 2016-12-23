Loved ones hold vigil for woman killed in Buckingham crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pieces of Chastity Salidivar’s Mustang still lay scattered in the grass Friday night as her family and friends lit candles, soaking in the tragic loss they experienced.

Awilda Clark can’t speak about her sister without holding back tears.

“Words can’t describe her,” she said. “She’s the most genuine loving person you could ever meet in this world.”

The 42-year-old mother died Thursday when a 16-year-old driving a Ford F-150 slammed into her Mustang near Buckingham and Bird roads, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Heraldo, Saldivar’s five-year-old son, witnessed the entire crash.

“He saw everything,” Clark said. “He described where she was sitting and where she ended up.”

Salidivar’s cousin, Lisa Tervail, is devastated beyond belief.

“She was a true angel, one of the most sweetest people ever,” she said.

Salidivar’s family described her as someone who was always smiling, always willing to help and would give the shirt off her back for a stranger.

“The son is top priority right now,” Tervail said. “For him to see his mother get killed in front of his eyes, it needs to be an awareness to these young kids.”

The 16-year-old involved in the crash sustained only minor injuries, but FHP said he was at fault.

Salidivar’s family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.