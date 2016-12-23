Italy says Berlin terror suspect killed in Milan

MILAN (AP) – Italy’s interior minister says that “without a shadow of doubt” the prime suspect in Monday’s deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, was killed in Italy.



Italian news agency ANSA reports that suspect Anis Amri was killed in a shootout with police in Milan overnight.

ANSA says police were conducting a routine check when they asked Amri for his identity papers. He reportedly pulled a gun from his backpack and was killed in an ensuing shootout.