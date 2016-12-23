Italy says Berlin terror suspect killed in Milan

Published: December 23, 2016 6:05 AM EST
The wanted photo issued by German federal police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 shows 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri who is suspected of being involved in the fatal attack on the Christmas market in Berlin on Dec. 19, 2016. German authorities are offering a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($105,000) for the arrest of the Tunisian. (German police via AP)

MILAN (AP) – Italy’s interior minister says that “without a shadow of doubt” the prime suspect in Monday’s deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, was killed in Italy.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that suspect Anis Amri was killed in a shootout with police in Milan overnight.

ANSA says police were conducting a routine check when they asked Amri for his identity papers. He reportedly pulled a gun from his backpack and was killed in an ensuing shootout.

