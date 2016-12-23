Cape police still touched by ‘Shop with a Cop’ applications
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The police department’s Shop with a Cop has been a holiday tradition for 14 years and still brings tears to the eyes of officers touched by the struggles of kids in the community.
Shop with a cape coral cop? Are you nuts? Didn’t one of them just drive into a house, diving drunk 3X over the legal limit and caring 60,000$ in property damage. And was never arrested. She could be drunk driving right now. She has an unpaid debt where are her consequences? No thanks CCPD on driving my kid any where.