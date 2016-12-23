3 Fla. hotels accused of price-gouging during hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Three Tampa Bay area hotels have been accused of price gouging during evacuations for Hurricane Matthew.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday in a statement that civil actions have been taken against three hotels in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.

Bondi says the hotels charged evacuees anywhere from $140 to $200 more a night than the usual rate.

The Attorney General’s Office is seeking civil penalties and restitution to the customers who paid the excessive prices.