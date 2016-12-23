3 Fla. hotels accused of price-gouging during hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Three Tampa Bay area hotels have been accused of price gouging during evacuations for Hurricane Matthew.
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday in a statement that civil actions have been taken against three hotels in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.
Bondi says the hotels charged evacuees anywhere from $140 to $200 more a night than the usual rate.
The Attorney General’s Office is seeking civil penalties and restitution to the customers who paid the excessive prices.
What is the name of the hotels so we know where not to stay the next we travel?
Which hotels?? Thanks for the in depth reporting.